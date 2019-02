Share this post:









Supermodel, Kendall Jenner is the latest cover girl for the newly unveiled spread for Vogue Italia.

In one of the photos for the magazine, the 23-year-old reality star stripped completely naked while posing in yellow rubber gloves, nude stockings, and towering white heels as she strikes a sultry pose for the racy new shoot.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)