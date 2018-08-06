Minister mulls National Assembly Act to compel public officers to fly only Nigerian carriers

Nigeria’s Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika says the Aviation Ministry is making moves to have the National Assembly pass a fly Nigeria act, which will require that anybody travelling on a ticket bought with public funds must travel on a Nigerian carrier .

Speaking recently with journalists on the newly launched National Flag Carrier Nigeria Air, Senator Sirika said there was no secrecy in the build up to the National Carrier as the entire process was guided by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission’s ICRC guidelines/regulations.

“As part of efforts to make airlines viable in Nigeria, the ministry is making moves to have the National Assembly pass a fly Nigeria act. This act will require that anybody travelling on a ticket bought with public funds must travel on a Nigerian carrier unless the route is not served by a Nigerian carrier. However, with your private funds you can do as you like. Many countries including America have such as Act,” he disclosed.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)