More French companies are interest in doing business in Nigeria – France

The French Government, yesterday, harped on the positive trends in Nigeria’s economy, disclosing that more French companies had indicated interest in doing business in the country, ThisDay reports.

Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, Malam Garba Shehu, said in a statement that the outgoing Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Denys Gauer, made the disclosure when he paid a farewell visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the state house in Abuja.

“The French Agency for Development (AFD) which opened an office in Nigeria 10 years ago, has provided a total of $2 billion facility for projects in the country,” the French Ambassador was quoted as saying.

The statement added: “On cultural ties, Gauer said France has concluded arrangements to establish a cinema school in Lagos and some museums around the country in addition to formalising an agreement on film production.

“The Ambassador said he would always keep fond memories of Nigeria and wished the country successful elections in 2019.”

Shehu said President Buhari commended France for its commitment to strong regional cooperation in the fight against cross-border crimes and terrorism in West and Central African countries.

Buhari, the statement further added, appreciated the roles and contributions of the French government to peace, security and stability in the region.

Shehu also said the President recalled that Nigeria placed the task of combating terrorism in the region on an international agenda and received support and solidarity from France in the area of training, information, intelligence sharing, technical and equipment support.

According to the statement, the President remarked that at the regional level where Nigeria was conducting joint patrols with neighbouring countries under the Multinational Joint Task Force, France had continued to encourage regional cooperation among Nigeria’s francophone neighbours with the aim of addressing security challenges and humanitarian conditions in the area.

President Buhari, according to the statement, used the opportunity of the farewell visit to formally congratulate France for winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and recalled the recent visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Nigeria, promising that Nigeria and France would continue to maintain cordial relations and improve economic, cultural and political relations for the mutual benefit of the citizens of both countries.

