MTN considering shutting down over NLC picketing

Mobile telecoms giant MTN is considering shutting down its services across Nigeria if the recent picketing by officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC which has resulted into the officials destroying some of its properties continue.

The chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators in Nigeria, ALTON Engr Gbenga Adebayo has however warned that the association would take necessary measures if the activities of the NLC officials was not checked by the relevant authorities.

“Picketing of such nature as reported, leading to injury to persons and damage to properties, creates an unfortunate situation where employees are coerced to join unions and associations without respect for their individual rights of voluntary association. Damage to any telecom facilities will lead to the disruption of critical national security and economic services which will expose innocent citizens to great danger.

“Attempts have been made to disrupt the network operations of some of our members through the shut down and vandalisation of critical network facilities. The implication of such disruption will lead to severe poor quality of services with attendant national security implications and far reaching implications on other services that are dependent on the telecommunications industry.

“We hereby strongly request government and its law enforcement agencies to intervene expeditiously; otherwise we will advise our members to consider preventive shut down in order to avoid further damage to network facilities. We trust parties will respect each other’s constitutional rights in the interest of our nation Nigeria,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook