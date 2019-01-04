My Two Children That Are Graduates Have To Work To Be Able To Buy Their Cars – Peter Obi

Share this post:









Former Anambra state governor and PDP Vice Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, says his son and daughter, who are graduates, currently don’t own cars because they do not have the money to buy one.

Obi disclosed this while speaking with his kinsmen in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State during a lecture organised in his honour by Agulu Peoples Assembly recently.

According to the former governor, many Nigerians who crave for luxury expect it to be given to them free of charge.

“I have two graduates who are working, a boy and a girl, and the two of them don’t own any car because they haven’t made enough money to buy a car. They were here for the Christmas, and I was talking to some people about them and the person said he saw my son and that he always jumps on buses and tricycles. Some people don’t like it that way. They believe I am rich and that my children should not be trekking, and that they should be provided cars. But I believe they do not have the money; so, they have to trek.

“Who will give them cars? is it me? My money is my own so, they should work for theirs.” he said

