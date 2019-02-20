Newly Acquired Akwa Ibom Aircraft Arrive Nigeria, Enroute To Uyo

Share this post:









A report has it that two out of the three aircraft of Ibom Air belonging to the Akwa Ibom state government will be landing in Uyo Airport today.

The governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, will receive the two aircraft which arrived at the Murtala Mohammed airport in Lagos from abroad.

The Governor said the aircraft which will soon commence commercial activities to Lagos and Abuja – have currently landed in Lagos for necessary clearance from the nation’s air authorities.

