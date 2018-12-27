Nigeria Immigration Service Elevates 1,899 Workers

Share this post:









The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has approved the promotion of 1,899 personnel to various ranks in the service.

The Comptroller General of the Service, Muhammad Babandede, approved the promotion after a promotion exercise organised for the affected personnel. A statement signed by the NIS Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, said the Service approved the promotion of 13 personnel from the rank of Assistant Inspectors of Immigration to Inspectors of Immigration.

Also, 594 personnel were promoted from Senior Immigration Assistants to Chief Immigration Officers and 949 were promoted from Immigration Assistant 1 to Senior Immigration Assistant. Similarly, 329 were promoted from Immigration Assistant 2 to Immigration Assistant 1 while 14 personnel got promoted from Immigration Assistant 3 to Immigration Assistant 2.

