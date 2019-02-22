Nigerian Fashion Designer Who Made Super Eagles’ Ceremonial World Cup Outfits Cries Out On NFF To Say She’s Not Yet Paid
Nigerian Fashion designer, Gt da Tailor of GT Stitches who made the Super Eagles’ ceremonial World Cup outfits ahead of the tournament in Russia, has called out the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over non-payment for his services.
Taking to his Instagram page, he wrote: ‘NFF refused to pay for ceremonial outfit almost one year after World Cup!! This can only happen in Nigeria
