Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Business >> Nigerian Fashion Designer Who Made Super Eagles’ Ceremonial World Cup Outfits Cries Out On NFF To Say She’s Not Yet Paid

Nigerian Fashion Designer Who Made Super Eagles’ Ceremonial World Cup Outfits Cries Out On NFF To Say She’s Not Yet Paid

4 hours ago
Share this post:

Nigerian Fashion designer, Gt da Tailor of GT Stitches who made the Super Eagles’ ceremonial World Cup outfits ahead of the tournament in Russia, has called out the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over non-payment for his services.

Taking to his Instagram page, he wrote: ‘NFF refused to pay for ceremonial outfit almost one year after World Cup!! This can only happen in Nigeria

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 28 times, 28 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh