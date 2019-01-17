NSE crucial market indices sustain growth by 0.40 per cent

Share this post:









Agency Report

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) crucial market indices maintained positive trend on Thursday for the fourth consecutive days, rising by 0.40 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation inched N45 billion or 0.40 per cent to close at N11.404 trillion compared with N11.359 trillion on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index which opened at 30,460.68 grew by 122.53 points or 0.40 per cent to close at 30,583.21.

Mobil recorded the highest price gain to lead the gainers’ table, growing by N4 to close at N188 per share.

It was trailed by Dangote Cement with a gain of N2 to close at N190, while Cement Company of Northern Nigeria went up by N1 to close at N23 per share.

PZ Industries added 85k to close at N11.85 and Nigerian Breweries enhanced by 75k to close at N78.75 per share.

Conversely, NASCON topped the losers’ chart, depreciating by 60k to close at N18 per share.

Stanbic IBTC trailed with a loss of 50k to close at N47, while Etranzact dropped by 39k to close at N3.56 per share.

Zenith Bank lost 25k to close at N21.70, while Guaranty Trust Bank dropped by 20k to close at N32.40 per share.

As usual, the banking equities maintained leadership as the most sought with

Diamond Bank, amid merger with Access Bank, leading the activity chart with 59.56 million shares, worth N125.13 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank came second with an account of 45.59 million shares, valued at N1.48 billion, while Zenith Bank traded 19.83 million shares, worth N427.57 million.

Access Bank sold 19.48 million shares, valued at N112.12 million, while FBN Holdings traded 10.81 million shares worth N79.41 million.

In all, investors bought and sold 231.01 million shares valued at N3.26 billion in 3,207 deals, a decrease of 24.46 per cent.

This was lower when compared with a turnover of 305.81 million shares worth N2.10 billion exchanged in 3,642 deals on Wednesday.

