Osinbajo Is An Embarrassment To The Law Profession, Should Surrender His SAN Title – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has described the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as an embarrassment to the law profession.

However, Fayose claimed that Osinbajo’s desperation to remain the Vice President has allegedly closed his eyes to the illegalities in the current government.

In a tweet, Fayose wrote:-

“@ProfOsinbajo, a SAN is no doubt an embarrassment to the legal profession. Out of desperation to retain his position as VP, he has shamefully chosen to close his eyes to the illegal suspension of the CJN.

“His likes in this government of tyranny should be stripped of the SAN title.”

