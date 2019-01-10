Pandemonium As Train Derails In Agege Area Of Lagos

Share this post:









A rickety passenger train veered off the tracks in the Agege, Mangoro area of Lagos in the early hours of Thursday, January 10, 2019, with casualty figures yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this story.

Social media users say traffic along the Ikeja along Iyana Ipaja axis has come to a standstill during the rush hour..

A coach or two have been photographed crashing off the track into the neighbourhood beside it, with unconfirmed reports suggesting that the derailed cars may have hit a few persons.

Train derailment in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic nerve center, is quite common. On November 16, 2017, a train derailed around the Abattoir area of Agege, injuring many and leaving scores dead

