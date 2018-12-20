President Buhari Commissions Terminal At The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

Share this post:









President Buhari on Thursday commissioned the new multi-million dollar terminal at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

In his address at the inauguration ceremony, Buhari told guests that on October 25, 2018, while he inaugurated the Port Harcourt International Airport Terminal in Rivers State, the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had promised that the Abuja airport would be completed and ready for inauguration before the end of this year. He commended Sirika for keeping to his word.

Sirika said the new terminal was designed to handle 15 million passengers annually.

