Quick Facts About Augusta AW139 Helicopter Which Crashed In Kogi With VP, Others On Board

The aircraft carrying Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to Kogi State crash-landed on Saturday.

The VP and those travelling with him, including the crew, escaped unhurt.

The following are the quick facts about the Augusta AW139 Helicopter, in which the VP had traveled:

The AW139 is the market-leading intermediate twin-engine helicopter – the benchmark for safety design features, performance capabilities and productivity.

It is a 15-seat medium-sized twin-engined helicopter developed and produced principally by AgustaWestland.

It is marketed at several different roles, including VIP/corporate transport, offshore transport, fire fighting, law enforcement, search and rescue, emergency medical service, disaster relief, and maritime patrol.

In addition to AgustaWestland’s own manufacturing facilities in Italy and the United States, the AW139 is produced in Russia.

Since entering service in 2003, the AW139 has become one of AgustaWestland’s most influential products; it has been subsequently developed into two enlarged medium-lift helicopters, the military-orientated AW149 and the AW189 for the civil market.

In April 2008, AgustaWestland revealed that it was in the process of certifying an increase in the AW139’s max gross weight to 6,800kg to better compete in long-range markets.

The AW139M is equipped with a high definition forward-looking infrared (FLIR), self-protection system, heavy-duty landing gear, and has low thermal and acoustic signatures.

In 2015, AgustaWestland unveiled an AW139 variant with an increased gross weight of seven tonnes (6350.29) enabling a range of 305 km while carrying 12 passengers.

