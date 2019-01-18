The EFCC And The ICPC Will Soon Tell Nigerians How Much So Far Has Been Recovered From Treasury Looters – Buhari

Share this post:









Nigerians Will Soon Be Told How Much We Recovered From Treasury Looters

He stated this on Thursday in Benin at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Edo Presidential Mega Rally.

“I assure you that sooner than later we will get the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to tell Nigerians how much we have so far recovered from those who looted our national treasury.

“We will also tell Nigerians how we intend to use the monies and for what purpose, “ he said.

He thanked the people of the state for their steadfastness, adding that the APC had kept its promises on ensuring security, fighting corruption and improving the economy.

Buhari stressed that government was doing its best in the anti-corruption fight in spite of challenges.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo while assuring that the state would give Buhari one million votes in the forthcoming election, said a vote for Buhari would guarantee industrialization, electricity supply and job creation.

He, however, said challenges currently being faced in the state were caused by the previous administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which he said the APC led government was trying to fix.

Mr Adams Oshiomhole, the APC National Chairman, expressed satisfaction with the achievements of the state government since his assumption of office.

“Obaseki has added value to the administration and the lives of the people of Edo and the state is better than I left it, I am proud of you and am happy for your achievements,“ Oshiomhole said.

He said the state was free from the antics of political fathers, adding that the state belonged to the APC, stressing that manipulation of votes would not be possible in the forthcoming election.

Oshiomhole maintained that the election would be one man one vote in the state, adding that Atiku Abubakr, the PDP presidential candidate is not fit to replace Buhari.

He stressed that Atiku’s plans to privatise the NNPC and other public institutions were ill conceived, saying that Nigerians should not be allow that to happen.

He said under Buhari’s administration, the country was moving towards food security following the revolution in the agriculture sector, adding that jobs were also being created to absorb the unemployed.

Oshiomhole maintained that Buhari had showed good leadership, and is committed to the development of the state, adding that APC next level agenda should be supported by all in the interest of the nation.

The News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) reports that some members of the opposition PDP who recently defected to the APC were formally received at the rally.

