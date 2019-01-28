VP Yemi Osinbajo Absent on Live Interview ‘#Rubbingminds’, Comes Under Weighty Attack

Share this post:









Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is currently trending on Nigerian twitter.

Osinbajo had been scheduled as a guest on Rubbin Minds hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu today Sunday, January 27th. Osinbajo was expected to be interviewed on a wide range of burning national issues.

However, minutes into the show, Ebuka announced that the Vice President regretably wasn’t going to make the show.

”Due to some matters arising, our proposed guest @ProfOsinbajo, will no longer be appearing on #RubbinMindstoday. Sincere apologies to our viewers. We will keep everyone posted on any future updates” Ebuka tweeted

Laolu Akande, the spokesperson of the Vice President, also tweeted that his principal would not be appearing on Rubbin Minds because of campaign exigencies.

“Sincere apologies that VP Osinbajo cant make ‘Rubbing Minds’ this afternoon on Channels TV. Being a live programme, the exigencies of campaign timing make it impossible for VP to appear on show as scheduled today. We’re working with producers to reschedule his participation ASAP,”Akande said

Many Nigerians are currently reacting to the Vice President missing this opportunity to speak to Nigerians. Some Nigerians are of the opinion that the Vice President was scared of the kind of questions that could have been thrown at him.

