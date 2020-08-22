Coca Cola Recruitment 2020/2021 Job Vacancies In Nigeria|latest news

Coca Cola is a multinational company which was established with the aim of becoming the largest beverage company in the world.

Coca-cola Nigeria was founded in 1886 and has expanded since then and have also improved to create other brands like Chi Limited, Costa Coffee, Honest Tea etc.

The Coca Cola Nigeria recruits both unemployed graduates and undergraduates every year with the aim of creating job opportunities for them and reducing the risk of unemployment in the country.

Mission

The mission of the Coca Cola company is to refresh the whole world, give value and to create a difference in the world we live in.

Vision

The vision of the Coca Cola company is to produce brands and people’s choice of drinks so as to satisfy them in body and soul.

Coca Cola Recruitment requirements 2020

For any interested candidates to be eligible for coca-cola recruitment, he or she must have the following requirements.

Must be a Nigerian by birth or descent

Must be able to read and write the English Language very well

Must be within the age of 25-35 years.

Must have good communication skill.

Must be ambitious and open to growth

Computer knowledge would be an added advantage.

Furthermore, the Coca-cola requires candidates to have either B.Sc or HND or ND certificate from any reputable institution. Applicants should also have WAEC /NECO certificate with credit not less than 3 subjects including English language. Candidates should be able to speak and write the English Language fluently.

Also, candidates must not be suffering from any disability like a fracture, eyesight problem, Hearing problem, and stammering.



How to apply for Coca Cola Recruitment

The recruitment process of the Coca Cola company is free and you can apply by visiting www.cocacolacompany.com/careers/.

Visit the website, search for the position that might be opened in the company and apply within.

It’s that easy! However, make sure you visit the website regularly to get updates on the recruitment process.

You should know that the recruitment process is free so don’t believe anyone that asks you for money in order to get a job at the company.

Also, note that it is very important to apply for just one job position as multiples can lead to automatic disqualification.

Coca-cola Nigeria recruitment Shortlisted candidates.

The shortlisted candidates of the Coca Cola company will be published shortly after the application process. It will be published on the company’s website and the shortlisted candidates will be invited for a pre-screening examination which will take place in different centres around the country.

You should know that the transport allowances during the pre-screening examination will be the burden of the candidates and it is very important to be punctual and have all the necessary documents when going for the exam.



Salary structure of the Cola Company.

Candidates interested in the recruitment process of the Coca Cola company do wonder about the salary structure and the amount employees receive.

Well, the salary structure of the company is based on the job specification and the position of an employee. Below are the salary received by some of the employees in the Coca Cola company.

Human Resources– #3,647,000- #3,971,000 per year

Strategic Marketing Director – #3,527,500 – # 3,826,000 per year

Sales representative – #399,000 – #434,000 per year

Digital Marketing Manager– #13,637,000-#14,998,000 per year

Interns – #346,000-#372,000 per year

Online sales representative– #1,154,000 – #1,252,000 per year

Truck operator– #644,000 – #755,000 per year.

From the above salaries, it is seen that the Coca Cola company really pays its employees very well.

In addition, working in the company will expose you to a series of incredible memories and life-changing situations.

This is because of how huge the industry is, in the world. Here are some of the benefits you will enjoy if you get a position in the Coca Cola Company.



Benefits of working in the coca-cola company.

The employees in the coca-cola company enjoy numerous benefits which the company even more appealing to job seekers.

The benefits include paid vacation and holidays, parental and maternity leave, free health and dental care, room for personal development and series of job and programs which will allow employees to know and do more for the company.

Furthermore, the employees of the coca-cola company get their salaries without stress and also get other allowances apart from their basic salary.

Final Thoughts.

The Coca Cola Company Nigeria was established to be the largest beverage company in the world. It recruits both graduates and undergraduate within the age of 25-35 years every time to reduce the problem of unemployment in Nigeria.

Going through the recruitment process is very easy, candidates just have to adhere to all the advice and instructions given above. Adhering to them will help you to have a straight and smooth recruitment process and also help to eliminate the risk of disqualification.