100 Level Student In Ekiti Nabbed While Hiding His Classmate’s Underwear With Charm Inside Wardrobe

A 100-level student of the department of English Language in the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has been disgraced and handed over to the police after the boxers belonging to his classmate was found tied with charms inside his wardrobe in the school hostel on Monday January 28th.

According to students in the school, the boxers belonged to the representative of Pace Setters Hall of Residence Comrade Akinola Ayomide, popularly known as Mayegun. The underpants were found with Tunde, but popularly known as Zacchaeus

The students claim Zacchaeus is an internet fraudster, also referred to as yahoo yahoo, due to his questionable lifestyle.

Zacchaeus according to his classmates had boasted that he would buy a car before the year ends. There have been cases of missing boxes prior to when he was apprehended but the students had always found the missing boxers.

“We didn’t trust Zaccheus from the beginning. Lately, he has been singing around that he will purchase a car before the end of this year. One of us, who kept his piano in the wardrobe, wanted to take it out when he, unfortunately, saw the calabash hidden inside the wardrobe. On checking it, he found the male underpants of Mayegun.

He was able to recognise it because the male underpant has a hole. Mayegun had complained that the underpant had loosened and become too big for him before it disappeared. He called on us and we saw the boxer along with schnapps and other fetish items wrapped around it. When we searched the wardrobe further, we discovered two other underwear.

“This provoked other residents of the hostel who resorted to demonstration. The angry students descended on Zacchaeus and almost beat him to a pulp. Zacchaeus was on the verge of being set ablaze when he was rescued by the porters in the residence, who immediately got in touch with the Director of Students’ Affairs, who in turn, called the security personnel. The Directorate of Students’Affairs, the security personnel, and student representative bodies immediately rushed, to the scene to control the situation” a student of the school told The Nation

The victim who was beyond shock, said

I went to town yesterday and on my way back, I saw one of my friends who pointedly told me: ‘You have been used’. I couldn’t understand this until I was taken to the room of Zacchaeus where I saw my underwear in a kind of calabash along with schnapps and some fetish items wrapped around it. I could hardly wait for Zacchaeus’ arrival and I asked him how my underwear got to his wardrobe along with those charms. He tried to escape, but we chased and grabbed him

The Director of Student Affairs in the school, Charles Egunjobi, described the incidence as ‘unbelievable and unexpected’, promising that management would treat the matter with despatch.

This is really unusual of the school. The management has issued a directive that the guy should be handed over to the police. As you can see, the police from the Ikere-Ekiti Area Command are here. Next time, when students are involved in a situation like this, I expect them find a lasting solution through non-violent means. The students aren’t supposed to make a noise or take laws into their hands, Egunjobi said

