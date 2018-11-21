20-Year-Old Cultist confesses his group Killed 100 level NDU Student Over Her iPhone

Share this post:









A Greeland cult group member, Junior Daumunabo, Tuesday confessed that his gang was responsible for the killing of 17-year-old 100 level student of the Niger Delta University (NDU), Seiyefa Fred.

Daumunabo, who was among 31 cultists paraded at the state police command, Yenagoa, for murder, robberies and other crimes, however, claimed he did not partake in the operation that killed Seiyefa .

The 20-year-old, who is said to belong to the Greenland cult group, said his gang was always in the habit of attacking people within Yenagoa and collecting their android phones.

But he said that he refused to join in the operation that killed Seiyefa because he was afraid the deceased would identify his face. He said while his gang members went for the ill-fated operation, he sat close to one supermarket in Amarata to wait for them.

“When they came back, they said they killed the girl and l asked why? They told me the girl was dragging the phone with them and they shot her. I didn’t shoot her. I didn’t follow them in the operation”, he said.

When asked to name his accomblices that shot the innocent teenager, he identified them as Richman and Enemor. He, however, said he was arrested with a locally-made pistol in another operation he embarked upon with two other cultists to rob people of their phones.

“We were three going to steal phones and we were in a tricycle. Suddenly, members of the Bayelsa Vigilant Service appeared. Two others with me ran away. I was caught in the process. They retrieved the gun from my hand. I have been robbing phones,” he said.

Parading the suspects, the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, said the crimes committed in the state were driven by cultism and abuse of illicit drugs.

He said Daumunabo, whose gang killed Seifa, was assisting the police to arrest other fleeing members of his group.

