20-Year-Old Girl Who Sneaks Out To Visit Her 19-Year-Old Boyfriend Is Declared Missing

The Police have arrested a 19-year-old young man in connection with his missing girlfriend.

The suspect, Joseph Prah, is said to be the boyfriend of the missing young lady, Georgina Ama Amenyo. Georgina, a 20-year-old junior high school student, is said to have sneaked out of her home on January 12, 2019, to visit Joseph and has since not returned home in Ghana.

According to the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the suspect admitted accommodating Georgina for just a night and claimd he escorted her home the following day.

According to him, a brassiere, cover cloth and a pair of shoes belonging to Georgina have been retrieved from Joseph’s room.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned by the Akim Swedru Circuit Court on February 11, 2019.

