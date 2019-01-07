2019 Elections: PDP Anxiety Heightens Over Plans To Attack Atiku In Kogi

Share this post:









The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kogi State has alleged of a plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to attack its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and truncate its campaigns.

The party said this in a statement signed by the Head, Media and Publicity, of the Campaign Council, Usman Austin Okai.

The PDP Campaign Council said it was putting “all Nigerians, especially the high commands of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps as well as the general public on high alert as regards the discovery of a covert plan to truncate democracy and instigate total breakdown of order in Nigeria starting from Kogi State.

“On the last count, four impeccable sources have confirmed that this plot has been bankrolled by the Kogi State Government, led by its accidental governor, Yahaya Adoza Bello, and will start with a calculated attempt to harass the presidential candidate of our great party, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar GCON, who is scheduled to visit Kogi State in a few hours from now.

The statement continued: “The Council wishes to remind Nigerians that reports were initially made about a well-funded exercise carried out by agents of the Kogi State government which targeted a mass destruction of campaign banners and other publicity materials of the PDP in Kogi State less than a week ago.

“It is, therefore, for the records that it is considered highly important to notify all lovers of democracy that indeed, the campaign of the bitterness of the APC and the Kogi State Government against the PDP is set to adopt a new dimension starting from tomorrow.

“Not only is the Council concerned about the clear attempt by the APC to erode a strong legacy of democracy and freedom bequeathed to it by the PDP, it appears desperate to score a new low by going against the towering personality of His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar GCON.

“Whereas we habour no fear of the unknown as regards tomorrow’s rally for which the Kogi Confluence Stadium, Lokoja has been approved for use, we sternly advise relevant security agencies to call the outgoing governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and his band of urchins to order immediately.

“The PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Kogi State sternly warns agents of destabilisation recruited by the APC to refrain from endangering themselves by swimming against the tide in an attempt to oppose the will of a tremendous number of Nigerians who are determined to end the vicious cycle of retrogression, failure and bloodshed which the APC has visited on Nigeria and Nigerians.

“The Council also urges all leaders, elders, stakeholders, affiliate groups and supporters of the PDP to turn out en-masse for tomorrow’s rally and entertain not, fear of any kind.

“The United Nations, the African Union, the American government and the governments of the United Kingdom and Canada are also invited to take note of this latest attempt by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to abort democracy in Nigeria and urge an urgent intervention.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)