2019: Police Commissioner Warns Politicians/Supporters To Play By The Rules

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi, has warned politicians of the various political parties to play by the rules otherwise such politicians will be arrested and prosecuted.

The warning was disclosed by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, which came about as a result of complaint by the PDP Governorship candidate, Mr. Jimi Agbaje to CP Edgal.

Oti said that on 1st December, 2018, at about 0915hrs, a complaint was received from the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, to the effect that his campaign boards were vandalized and removed by unknown persons.

The complainant went further to post his concern on the social media alleging the vandalisation and removal of the aforementioned items. To this end, the CP directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti Yaba, to set up a monitoring team of comprising the Command’s Riders unit, to daily monitor and arrest anybody seen vandalising or defacing campaign posters or boards.

In addition, the Commissioner of Police has directed that invitation letters be sent to State Chairmen of all political parties in the state, their flag bearers, INEC and other stakeholders for a meeting scheduled to hold on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at 11am, at the Police Officers’ Mess, GRA, Ikeja.

This is to further drive home the fact that there is no alternative to peace and the need for all political parties, their candidates and supporters to shun acts capable of breaching the public peace.

He said “constrained by limited manpower, there is no way the Command could post policemen to cover all campaign posters in the state but the much it can do, is to adopt the Aberdeen System in protecting campaign adverts and to solicit the cooperation of all and sundry in ensuring the maintenance of law and order”.

Investigation revealed that it was not only Agbaje that had experienced such vandalization before now, other candidates had complained about their posters being removed and torn by unknown persons in various areas of the State.

