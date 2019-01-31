23 Year Old Woman Dragged To Court For Defiling A 15-Year-Old Boy In Police Cell

Share this post:









A Kenyan woman has been charged with defiling a 15-year-boy in a police cell where they had been detained for different offences.

Appearing at the Milimani Law Courts on Wednesday, the lady identified as Naomi Nechesa Sanya who is being investigated for the offence of murder denied that she engaged in sex with the underage boy at the Riruta Police Station on Sunday night.

State prosecutor Kennedy Panyako told the court that the accused met the complainant along the corridors of the police station where she had sex with him.

The prosecutor also added that the 15-year-old boy who had been arrested over a drug-related offence could not be detained with adults in the cells.

But the accused denied two counts of defilement and indecent assault, Kenyan Nation reported.

Nechesa then applied to be released on reasonable bond terms, saying “I have an 11-month-old baby who is breastfeeding.” She further pleaded, “Since my arrest and detention on Sunday I have not seen my baby neither have I breastfed her.”

The accused told the magistrate it is the child’s right to be breastfed and separating her from her mother is a breach of the baby’s rights to suckle and to motherly care and attention.

“I urge this court, in the name of my child’s rights, [to] release me on bond or direct police to go to my residence and pick my baby and reunite her with me at the police station,” Nechesa pleaded.

She said that she will plead guilty to the murder charge once investigations are completed.

State prosecutor opposed the bail plea, saying murder investigations against the women were underway.

In his ruling, Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot directed police to reunite the woman with her baby so that she can breastfeed her.

“I direct police pick the baby from the suspect’s residence then take her to the accused at the Riruta Police Station to breastfeed her,” the magistrate said.

He also ordered that the defilement case be heard on Thursday since the boy is being held in a children’s detention hom

