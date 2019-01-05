Nigeria Today

40-Year Old Man Doused Himself In Petrol And Set Himself Ablaze After His Wife Left Him In Jigawa State

2 hours ago
The Jigawa State police command has said a 40- year-old-man, Abdullahi Jafaru, attempted to commit suicide after his wife, Halima, refused to return home following a dispute.

According to a report by PremiumTimes, Abdullahi poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze in Shunar, Kafin Hausa LGA of the State.

The Jigawa police spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, said on December 31, 2018, Halima left her matrimonial home because of a misunderstanding with her husband. Jinjiri said attempts made by Jafaru to convince Halima, his first of two wives, to return were unsuccessful. The couple reportedly have six children together.

Not being able to convince his wife, a troubled Jafaru then poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze. He was, however, rescued and rushed to the hospital. But while still on the sick bed receiving treatment, Jafaru has continued calling Halima’s name, even though his second wife remains with him at the hospital taking care of him.

 

7 visits today)

