Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Crime >> 41 Year Old Bus Driver Raped A 78-Year-Old Woman In Lagos

41 Year Old Bus Driver Raped A 78-Year-Old Woman In Lagos

4 hours ago
Share this post:

Here is a photo of the 41-year-old commercial bus driver identified as Jelili Lawal, that allegedly raped a 78-year-old woman in Lagos.

The commissioner of police in the state, Imohimin Edgal, who confirmed Jelili’s arrest, told newsmen that the Septuagenarian had asked for directions to a place in Lagos from the suspect who instead lured her to a secluded place and raped her.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh