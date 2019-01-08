41 Year Old Bus Driver Raped A 78-Year-Old Woman In Lagos

Share this post:









Here is a photo of the 41-year-old commercial bus driver identified as Jelili Lawal, that allegedly raped a 78-year-old woman in Lagos.

The commissioner of police in the state, Imohimin Edgal, who confirmed Jelili’s arrest, told newsmen that the Septuagenarian had asked for directions to a place in Lagos from the suspect who instead lured her to a secluded place and raped her.

