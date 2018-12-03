Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Crime >> 5 Persons Feared Dead, others injured As Rival Cult Groups Clash in Delta

5 Persons Feared Dead, others injured As Rival Cult Groups Clash in Delta

31 mins ago
Share this post:

About five persons have been killed following a cult related clash between two rival groups in Ughelli Community, Delta State, in the early hours of Sunday

It was gathered that the two rival groups, Vickings and Eiye confraternities, engaged in supremacy battle in Ekiugbo Community, Ughelli North local government area of the state.

The police commissioner in the State, Mustafa Muhammad, who confirmed that it was a cult related war, disclosed that one of the victims identified as “one chop” was hacked to death and his corpse was found deposited at Okorodafe roundabout in the community, adding that investigation was ongoing.

CP Mustafa Muhammad said

“there has been battle of supremacy between both groups and in that process, over five persons were feared killed, while many others were injured with life threatening injuries sustained from alleged gun shots, battle axes and other dangerous weapons.

“We have arrested three persons who will be charged to court on completion of investigation”.

The police commissioner who spoke to newsmen in Asaba, decried the activities of cultists, vowing that the police were working hard with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects.

.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh