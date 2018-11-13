A 59 Year Old Father Of 11 Children Allegedly Commits Suicide After Losing Church Fund In Delta

A 59-year-old man, identified as Julius Numa, reportedly committed suicide after N600,000 harvest fund kept with him was allegedly stolen.

It was gathered that he had sent out a text message to his friends and relatives requesting for financial assistance to make up for the stolen money or he would hang himself in his room in Oton area of Sapele, Delta State, on Sunday.

A family source disclosed that the dangling body of the father of 11 children was found in his room by his daughter, who had gone to check on him in the evening.

“We suspected he must have killed himself over a harvest fund of N600,000 that was stolen from him weeks back.

“He was in charge of the harvest fund in the church and a few weeks back he was robbed by some boys at the Oton area of Sapele where the church is located, and since then he has been acting strange,” the source said.

“Some of the children even promised to help out this week, only for us to hear that he had killed himself” the source added.

A source at the Sapele Police Station confirmed the story to Vanguard, saying “one Numa Julius of Okpe Road was reported to have committed suicide, when we visited the scene, we saw the body dangling.

“We were not able to bring him down yesterday, but we learned that he has been buried this afternoon (yesterday).” He said the case was being investigated to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

