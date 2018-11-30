Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Crime >> A Nigerian Found Guilty And Sentenced To Death In Malaysia For Trafficking In Drugs

A Nigerian Found Guilty And Sentenced To Death In Malaysia For Trafficking In Drugs

3 hours ago
Share this post:

A Nigerian man was sentenced to death by the High Court in KualaLumpur, Malaysia, on Friday, November 30,  after he was found guilty of trafficking more than 700g of drugs into the country in May 2017.

Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah sent Sidrey Shalod Dike, 46, to the gallows after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case.

“After examining arguments by both the defence and the prosecution, the court found that the defence failed to raise reasonable doubt and the accused is found guilty and sentenced to death,” he said.

Dike, a part-time delivery man, was charged with trafficking 727.1g of methamphetamine at a lane at Jalan Segambut, Kg Segambut Luar at 2.30pm on May 3, 2017.

He was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same law, which provides the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nadiah Isa, while Dike was represented by lawyer J. Kuldeep Kumar.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh