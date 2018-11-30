A Nigerian Found Guilty And Sentenced To Death In Malaysia For Trafficking In Drugs

Share this post:









A Nigerian man was sentenced to death by the High Court in KualaLumpur, Malaysia, on Friday, November 30, after he was found guilty of trafficking more than 700g of drugs into the country in May 2017.

Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah sent Sidrey Shalod Dike, 46, to the gallows after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case.

“After examining arguments by both the defence and the prosecution, the court found that the defence failed to raise reasonable doubt and the accused is found guilty and sentenced to death,” he said.

Dike, a part-time delivery man, was charged with trafficking 727.1g of methamphetamine at a lane at Jalan Segambut, Kg Segambut Luar at 2.30pm on May 3, 2017.

He was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same law, which provides the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nadiah Isa, while Dike was represented by lawyer J. Kuldeep Kumar.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)