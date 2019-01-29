Nigeria Today

Home >> Crime >> Abuja Residents Take To The Streets In Support Of Onnoghen’s Suspension

Abuja Residents Take To The Streets In Support Of Onnoghen’s Suspension

3 hours ago
As lawyers, members of the Civil Society and others staged a protest in front of the Nigerian Bar Association Abuja against the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen, another group of Nigerians were on hand in front of the secretariat to also stage a protest in support of Onnoghen’s suspension. See more photos from their own rally below

