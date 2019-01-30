Abule-Egba Pipeline Vandalism: Lagos State House Of Assembly Aspirant, 5 Others Arrested

Share this post:









Lagos State police command have arrested six persons who allegedly vandalised the NNPC pipelines at Abule Egba, Lagos, that destroyed 100 houses and 77 vehicles worth millions of naira.

The suspects are PDP House of Assembly aspirant Hon.(Amb) Adedipe Dauda Ewenla, 40, Rasak Oyakunle aka Akeregun; Abdulazeez Agboola aka Boggy, 29; Akin Ayansola alias Babalati, 44; Kazeem aka Aladija, 50 and Saheed Isiola alias Obama, 36.

Parading the suspects yesterday, Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, said: “On December 18, 2018, at about 2am, there was a fire outbreak at Isopako Awori in Abule Egba area of Lagos State.

The fire emanated from the NNPC pipeline that was deliberately ruptured by the vandals in their bid to siphon premium motor spirit (PMS) from the pipe. It destroyed 100 houses and 77 vehicles worth millions of naira.

Following the development, operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Ikeja, were detailed to investigate the incident and ensure that the suspects are nabbed.”

He said the operatives were mobilised to the scene and they picked up pieces of evidence for analysis, which led to the arrest of the suspects. Edgal said during interrogation, Oyakunle confessed to committing the crime and revealed that he owned the generator repair workshop on the spot where the ruptured pipeline was laid.

“Oyakunle confessed that the workshop was located on the spot to enable them siphon fuel undetected,” he said. Edgal said the gang had been in the illicit business for years.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)