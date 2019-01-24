Nigeria Today

Home >> Crime >> Aged Man Arrested For Stealing Bras And Panties In Lagos

Aged Man Arrested For Stealing Bras And Panties In Lagos

3 hours ago
An elderly man was arrested for allegedly stealing bras and panties in Ikeja area of Lagos earlier today. It was gathered that the man was sighted while allegedly picking the underwears.

The residents apprehended the old man and forced him to reveal the content of the bag he was carrying.

Bras, pants and other clothing items were found in his possession. The man was later taken away by policemen who arrived the scene.

This is coming days after two young boys were caught for stealing panties in Lagos metropolis.

The boys were reportedly caught red-handed by some residents who sighted them after stealing an underwear and was allegedly looking for more to pick

 

