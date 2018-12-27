Alleged Fraud: DSS Packages Back Aisha Buhari’s Ex-ADC To Police For Appropriate Sanction

Share this post:









The Department of State Services (DSS) said it had returned Sani Baba-Inna, Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, to the Police.

According to Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer of the service, the suspect was alleged to have carried out the unethical activities in the name of Aisha Buhari on whose behalf he falsely claimed to have acted.

“Investigation, however, revealed that he was never, at any given time or circumstance, directly or indirectly, instructed, by the First Lady, to act or collect, in her name, money or material gifts from any person(s) or group(s).

In line with standard procedures expected in handling a matter of this nature, Baba-Inna is returned to the Police for appropriate regimental action. Accordingly, the details of the investigation have also been forwarded to the relevant authorities,” he said.

The police had on September 22nd handed Baba-Inna to DSS for investigation over alleged abuse of the office of the First Lady to extort money from people.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)