Anti Corruption War: President Buhari Turns A Blind Eye To Illegal Acquisition Of Wealth By Some Of His Relatives – Buba Galadima Claims

Buba Galadima has said that the integrity mantra of the Buhari-led government is a façade, claiming that the President has turned a blind eye to the illegal acquisition of wealth by some of his relatives.

Galadima spoke on Chanels TV today as he reacted to questions regarding the President’s refusal to assent to the electoral bill, Galadima said that the “flimsy” excuses upon which the bill was turned down, does not show any integrity.

Further arguing against the APC’s integrity, Galadima alleged that some of the President’s relatives who were poor prior to the regime change in 2015 have suddenly become multibillionaires.

Galadima claimed that some very poor persons related to Buhari have become owners of choice houses in Daura, Katsina state, the President’s hometown.

He said “I can’t see any integrity whatsoever on the side of Mr. President.

“Which integrity? Somebody who condones corrupt people around him.

“We know of his relatives. We know of his friends who were bankrupt before 2015.

“We know of his relatives who took N2,000 transport money from us to go to Kaduna.

“Today, they are multibillionaires. They have assets all over the world. They have estates all over the world.

“I can show anybody that wants to know. So, the issue of integrity with this government is not an issue.

“Go to Daura GRA. When you go there, all the houses that make you feel as if you are in Dubai, London or Beirut were built by whom? To whom do those properties belong?

“So, please, I don’t want any All Progressives Congressman to talk to me about integrity.

“This should be the last time anybody engaging me in a debate would talk about integrity; I will take them to the marketplace.”

