Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Crime >> APC Governorship Candidate In Kwara Whisked Away When Thugs Attack A Rally In Ilorin

APC Governorship Candidate In Kwara Whisked Away When Thugs Attack A Rally In Ilorin

3 hours ago
Share this post:

APC’s governorship candidate in Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak had to be  escorted away from a rally in Ilorin on Sunday after suspected political thugs fired bullets into the crowd leaving at least two persons seriously injured while vehicles damaged as thousands fled the scene.

The Nigerian Police Force confirmed the attack in a statement by spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, affirming that the thugs went on the rampage in Ilorin, Kwara and disrupted a rally being held by the All Progressives Congress.

“As we speak, the situation report from Kwara State Police Command was that the APC holding a Governorship campaign rally at Agbaji in Ilorin came under a sudden attack by suspected PDP thugs, who disrupted the rally, damaged five vehicles and some Keke Napep and wounded two innocent people”, police spokesman Jimoh Moshood said.

According to The Nation, there was also another attack on APC supporters in Ile Aiyelabegan, a short distance from the Agbaji homestead of the Senate President Bukola Saraki.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh