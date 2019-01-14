APC Governorship Candidate In Kwara Whisked Away When Thugs Attack A Rally In Ilorin

Share this post:









APC’s governorship candidate in Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak had to be escorted away from a rally in Ilorin on Sunday after suspected political thugs fired bullets into the crowd leaving at least two persons seriously injured while vehicles damaged as thousands fled the scene.

The Nigerian Police Force confirmed the attack in a statement by spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, affirming that the thugs went on the rampage in Ilorin, Kwara and disrupted a rally being held by the All Progressives Congress.

“As we speak, the situation report from Kwara State Police Command was that the APC holding a Governorship campaign rally at Agbaji in Ilorin came under a sudden attack by suspected PDP thugs, who disrupted the rally, damaged five vehicles and some Keke Napep and wounded two innocent people”, police spokesman Jimoh Moshood said.

According to The Nation, there was also another attack on APC supporters in Ile Aiyelabegan, a short distance from the Agbaji homestead of the Senate President Bukola Saraki.

