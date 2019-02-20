APC Plans To Unleash Violence To Prevent Voters Casting Their Ballot In Zamfara On Saturday – Dino Melaye Reveals

Share this post:









The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has raised the alarm over a plan by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to prevent voters from participating in Saturday’s elections in Zamfara State.

Melaye alleged that the APC was plotting to stop voters from coming out to perform their civic duty on Saturday.

He made the allegation while speaking at the 84th emergency meeting of the PDP National Executive Council (NEC) on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Melaye:

“An information just reaching me now also said that on Saturday, there is already a resolution by the APC that they will not allow people to vote in Zamfara State.

“That they are going to unleash violence to make sure that electorates cannot access the polling units to even vote on Saturday.

“So I am saying this for Nigerians and our security agencies to know that if actually, we are to defend democracy so they should come out and do the needful.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 48 times, 48 visits today)