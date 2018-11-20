Armed Robbery Attack In Ekiti Claim Lives Of Two Policemen, Two Others, Many Injured

Share this post:









The Ekiti State police command on Monday confirmed that at least four persons were killed during a violent robbery attack on a bank in Ijero-Ekiti in Ijero Local Government Area.

The robbers reportedly invaded the town at about 6 p.m. after the close of work. It was said that they first went to the police station in the town where they killed two policemen on duty before heading straight to the first generation bank in an ambulance containing a casket loaded with guns.

Others killed at the police station, according to witnesses include a security guard at the bank, they shot around the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) stand and an aged man who was passing by at the time of the attack.

They were said to have announced their arrival with gun shots which sent residents running helter-skelter for safety. They dislodged the bank’s security door with dynamite to gain access into the banking hall and made away with unspecified amount of money in the raid which lasted for about an hour.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Caleb Ikechuckwu, said, “there was indeed casualty; the robbers arrived the town few minutes after 5.30 p.m. They succeeded by using dynamite to gain access into the banking hall. There was, however, no casualty on the side of the bank but there was one or two on the side of police”.

