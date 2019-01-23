Armed Robbery Suspect Murders, Buries His Victim After Raiding His Home In Niger State

Share this post:









The Niger state police command have arrested 31-year-old armed robbery suspect, Adelowo Adedayo, pictured above, for killing one of his victims, Abdullahi Liman and burying him in a shallow grave behind the APC quarters in Suleja in Suleja Local government area on January 16th.

Adelowo who led a team of police detectives to the shallow grave on Tuesday January 22nd, said he killed his victim in other to steal his properties such as his set of chairs, an LG plasma television, mattress, three pairs of shoes and two bags of clothes.

“I have been planning to steal from his house for the past six months; unfortunately, the day I went there, he was at home and the only option left for me was to kill him. Liman’s house was well furnished and I wanted to have some of the property; but when I met him in his house, I killed him so that he would not expose me to people.” he said

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, said the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation and that the suspect would be charged to court soon.

