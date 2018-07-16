Army: Story that Boko Haram kills 5, hoists flag in Adamawa untrue

The Nigerian Army has refuted a story that Boko Haram insurgents killed 5 persons and in the process hoisted its flag in Adamawa state.

Director of Army Public Relations Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, in a statement on Monday said the Nigerian Army sees the story as a calculated attempt to drag it into mud despite numerous successes recorded against the Boko Haram Terrorists.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to state that the story is not only untrue but also misleading.

“While the Nigerian Army would not join issues with the media organization in Yola, certain facts must be reported with dignity.

“It is on record that successes so far achieved in the North East are internationally acknowledged.

‘The Media organization is please advised to retract the story as it is an attempt to erode all the gains the Nigerian Army and other security agencies have so far achieved.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to disregard this publication and go about their lawful activities.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to advised media practitioners to always cross checked their facts before rushing to the press,” he warned.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook