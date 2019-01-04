Nigeria Today

As Two Rival Cult Groups Clash In Jos, 4 People Were Feared Dead

As Two Rival Cult Groups Clash In Jos, 4 People Were Feared Dead

1 hour ago
The Plateau State Police Command on Thursday, confirmed that four suspected cultists were killed following a clash between two rival cult groups at a nightclub in Kwata Zawan in Jos South LGA of the state.

The Command through its Spokesman, DSP Mathias Terna Tyopev, disclosed this to journalists in Jos.

Tyopev said, “On the 02/01/2019 at about 19:30 hours, the Plateau State Police Command, Jos received a distress call to the effect that unknown cult groups armed with cutlasses, axe and guns attacked themselves near a Night Club at Kwata Zawan in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“As a result of the attack, four persons lost their lives.”

The Police Public Relations Officer said the corpses of the victims have been deposited at the Plateau Specialist Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

However, Tyopev said the Commissioner of Police, Austin Agbonlahor, has directed the immediate commencement of investigation in to the crime

