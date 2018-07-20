Assassination attempt: Dino lied – Police

The Nigeria Police has denied the assassination claims by Kogi state senator Dino Melaye yesterday on his way to Isanlu in Yagba East local government council to commission some projects.

Melaye it would be recalled had raised alarm over an assassination attempt on his life while in Kogi state, after some constituency projects which he intended commissioning were razed down by suspected hoodlums.

But the Kogi State Police Command in its response to the allegations said it was the senator’s aides who attacked the police personnel first.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, DSP William Ovye Aya said;

“Thursday at about 1530hours, a team of policemen from the Command was on a routine Anti-Robbery/Kidnapping patrol along Aiyetoro Gbede – Mopa Road and during the patrol, and as it is often the practice, the team pinned down at a point at Iyah Gbede Junction, where they were observing the highway and occasionally conducting Stop and Search.

“It was in this process a long convoy of vehicles coming from Mopa towards Aiyetoro Gbede approached the Point. Officers of the Command at the Point flagged down the convoy. While the lead vehicle, a Toyota Hilux van, which was later discovered to be conveying officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, stopped to introduce themselves, other vehicles in the convoy dangerously zoomed off without regards for the safety of the officers on ground. The Police further said that ‘surprisingly, some plain clothed armed men, occupying a white Toyota Hilux van, without registration numbers, without provocation fired gunshots at the officers of the Anti-Robbery /Kidnapping Patrol Team.

“One of the officers, a Sergeant, was hit by bullet on the right part of his chest as a result of which he sustained grievous injury. ‘The Officer is currently lying critically ill in the hospital where he has undergone a live threatening and currently recuperating. ‘Expectedly, the policemen in self defense responded by firing back to repel the unexpected attack. Vehicles in the convoy nevertheless, drove away from the scene. ‘It was not until the officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps were questioned that it was realized that the convoy was that of Distinguished Senator Dino Melaye.

“While the command has instituted a high powered investigation panel into the incident Distinguished Senator Melaye is hereby advised to report with people in his convoy to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Lokoja to assist in the investigation’ In another development suspected political thugs on Wednesday destroyed some constituency projects of Senator Dino at two Locations in Lokoja metropolis, few hours to their inauguration. One of the projects, a block of four furnished classrooms at Government Girls Secondary School, Sarkin-Noma, was torched in the early hours of Wednesday.”

