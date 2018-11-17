Boko Haram Attack On Military Base, Kareto Left Three Solders Dead

Three soldiers were killed in a fierce night attack by Boko Haram on a military base in Borno state.

Boko Haram fighters reportedly said to be from the IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province attacked the base in the town of Kareto, 150 kilometres (about 90 miles) north of the state capital Maiduguri on Wednesday, November 15th.

The militants for a moment dislodged troops from the base before being repelled with aerial support, the sources said.

“We lost three soldiers in the fight and several others are still missing. The terrorists were smoked out of the base by a fighter jet which deployed to the scene” said a military source who spoke on anonymity

The military source did not however state if the sect members carted away any weapons.

“The bodies of three soldiers were recovered after the attack,” said the militia who preferred not to be identified. More troops have arrived in Kareto but most residents have not returned,” an eyewitness said

It was the second attack on the military base in two years.

