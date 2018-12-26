Boko Haram Kills 13 Soldiers, 2 Policemen In Yobe

Share this post:









The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said its troops had repelled attack coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents at a military formation in Kukareta , Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe.

In a statement , Col . Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, said the insurgents had, on Monday at about 6: 30 pm, attacked a Military Forward Operational Base in Kukareta community of Yobe.

Nwachukwu said that the gallant troops engaged the insurgents in fierce battle and repelled the attack , killing many of them, adding that a soldier was wounded in the attack.

He disclosed that 13 soldiers and two Police personnel also lost their lives when they ran into an ambush by the insurgents on Damaturu -Maiduguri Road.

“In another encounter ; troops of 1 Division on escort duty along Damaturu –Maiduguri Road, yesterday ( Monday ) fought through an ambush staged by Boko Haram terrorists.

“The gallant troops engaged the terrorists in a fire fight , courageously wading through the ambush . Sadly , thirteen military and a Police personnel , including an officer , paid the supreme price while extricating themselves from the ambush.

“A clearance operation to pursue and eliminate the Boko Haram terrorists ’ ambush party is still ongoing, ” he said.

