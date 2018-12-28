Boko Haram Kills Naval Officer In Borno State

Share this post:









Army spokesman, Sani Usman in a statement confirmed that suspected members of the Boko Haram sect have killed an official of the Nigerian navy in Borno state saying the tragic incident occurred when troops repelled an attack on the headquarters of the 7 brigade multinational joint task force (MNJTF) at Baga in Borno.

He said the attack occurred at 7pm on Wednesday Dec 26th and efforts were on going to clear the inusrgents hiding in Baga and environs.

“We will keep you posted with development on the pursuit and mop up operations,” he said in a statement. He said the Nigerian air force component had also been mobilised and are engaging the fleeing fighters.

Boko Haram insurgents have been killing security operatives deployed to combat them. The military has also inflicted heavy casualties on the sect in recent times.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)