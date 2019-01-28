Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Crime >> Boko Haram Members Kill Soldier Whose Marriage Is Billed To Take Place This Friday, Feb. 1

Boko Haram Members Kill Soldier Whose Marriage Is Billed To Take Place This Friday, Feb. 1

4 hours ago
Share this post:

A Nigerian soldier who was due to get married this Friday February 1st, has died in a recent attack by Boko Haram members. According to his friends who are mourning on social media, Isa who killed in the recent Boko Haram attack in Buni Yadi, Yobe state. 

 Himself and his bride-to-be recently had their pre-wedding photos released and were anticipating their big day. Sadly, that would never happen as his life was cut short while prosecuting the war against the sect members.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 522 times, 522 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh