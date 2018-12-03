Nigeria Today

Boko Haram Storms Military Base In Yobe, Kill Two Soldiers

Boko Haram Storms Military Base In Yobe, Kill Two Soldiers

3 hours ago
Two soldiers had been  killed in Yobe state on Sunday December 2nd after Boko Haram members attacked and destroyed an armoured tank base of the Army at Buni Gari in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Vanguard reports that the insurgents stormed Buni Gari at about 5pm, shooting sporadically at the military base. The two soldiers were killed before the sect members set the military base on fire.

This attack comes few weeks after the sect members also attacked military base in Metele and others, reportedly killing over 100 soldiers.

 

