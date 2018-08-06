Boko Haram suicide bombers kill selves in Maiduguri failed attack

A late night attack on Sunday night by suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers has killed all all five bombers after they detonated their explosives vests before reaching their targets.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reported that the bombers who infiltrate a community in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital on Sunday night apparently had no intention of killing their targets.

According to the Head of Emergency Response of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency Malam Bello Danbatta who spoke to NAN, the suicide bombers were apparently targeting scores of residents in Kaleri community.

“One of the female bombers targeted a home, where a man and his wife were sleeping outside and detonated her explosive, injuring them.

“The other female bomber knocked on a house and as the owner was opening, she quickly detonated her IED.

“The third bomber only destroyed a building, killing only himself.

“Nobody was killed except the bombers. They were trying to sneak into the neighborhood to cause havoc but their plans failed.

“Their dead bodies were evacuated to the state’s specialist hospital by the team. The injured were taken to the hospital by their love ones,” Danbatta said.

