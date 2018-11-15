Boko Haram Terrorists Resort To Arson As A Way Out Of Their Frustration

Nigerian Army has issued a statement saying Boko Haram Terrorists now set houses ablaze as a result of their frustration occasioned by the current military deployments which has made most towns and villages impenetrable in the North East.

‘Just before Midnight on 14 November 2018, they sneaked into Mammanti village along Damboa Road in Borno State, fired some shots to scare the inhabitants and set some houses ablaze.

Troops from 251 Task Force Battalion were quickly mobilized to engage the Boko Haram Terrorists who fled in disarray. However, two civilians were wounded and have been evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment. Exploration of the area is ongoing’.

