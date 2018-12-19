Children Rescued In Akwa Ibom Having Been Abandoned By Their Families, Labelled Witches

Share this post:









Child’s Right and Rehabilitation Network (CRARN) posted photos of abandoned children they rescued this week in Akwa Ibom.

According to the charity organisation based in Akwa Ibom, the children were branded witches and kicked out by their families.

“Photos of children rescued this week after being abandoned by their families and ostracised from home even with their church dresses. Their parents even feel comfortable to say “they’re unwanted children.” Superstition, poverty and religious brigandage are the major combination that is fueling this avoidable epidemic”

