Corper Caught With 477 Sachets Of Illegal Drugs, Other Alleged Criminals Also In Police Net

3 hours ago
Military Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Major General Austin Agundu, has publicly paraded ten criminal suspects, including militia kingpin, Timothy Zakka, for crimes ranging from cattle rustling and terrorizing residents of Plateau and other North Central states since 2001.

One of the suspects, Isa Abubakar, a serving member of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), assigned to Ancha Community School in Isukwaito LGA of Abia State, was arrested in possession of 477 sachets of illicit drugs.

Gen. Agundu noted that Isa Abubakar, the drug-peddling Corps member, was arrested in a commercial vehicle en route to Jos, in possession of 477 sachets of flunitrazepam.

He explained that the arrest of Abubakar led to the arrest of Chinedu Egbubuike with 146 sachets of same substance at Saint Murumba in Jos.

 

