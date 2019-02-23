Court Registrar Allegedly ‘On The Run’ As Deji Adeyanju Complies With Bail Conditions

Share this post:









After spending over 70 days in jail, lawyers and associates of activist Deji Adeyanju on Friday alleged serious ethical misconduct against the registrar of Kano State High Court, Balarabe Adamu who was said to have absconded from the court when documents clearing Adeyanju as having met his bail conditions were brought in, thereby stalling the release of the political activist.

Adeyanju was granted bail on Monday by Rabiu Sadiq, a judge at the state court, 67 days after he was first arrested in Abuja by the police who then failed to file charges against him.

“We now have incontrovertible grounds to suggest that the Buhari administration is fearful of Deji Adeyanju and interfering in the judicial process to prevent him from being released before the elections,” his friend, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, told PremiumTimes on Friday afternoon.

The court granted Mr Adeyanju bail with terms that he must provide two sureties who have land assets in Kano State, as well as submit his international passport. Those conditions were met on Thursday afternoon, including the verification of assets.

“Apparently, they thought that we would not be able to meet the conditions within a few days because it usually takes at least 10 days to verify such properties. We were, however, able to fast track it and got it done within 72 hours between Monday and Thursday” Atoye said.

Adeyanju’s lawyer in Kano, Haruna Magacci confirmed that all the assets had been verified at the state’s land bureau and submitted to the court on Thursday. “But when we arrived at the court to present the documents, the registrar had closed even though the judge was still in the chambers,” Magacci said.

Atoye said he had two telephone calls at separate hours preceding the submission of the documents in court, and Mr Adamu confirmed that he was in court to receive them. “We learned from people in court that he ‘fled’ to avoid submitting the documents to the judge yesterday,” Atoye said.

He added that when they gave the documents to the judge, he declined to sign a warrant for Adeyanju’s release from prison unless the registrar was present.

