Customs Officers Reject $400,000 Bribe, Confiscate Tramadol And Other Pharm. Products Valued ₦7.3bn

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 40 by 40 feet containers loaded with Tramadol and other dangerous pharmaceutical products worth over N7.3billion.

A large number of the dangerous drugs, NCS said, were imported into the country by some scrupulous importers from India to endanger the health of the nation.

Attempt by the importers to bribe Customs officers with over $400,000 (about N150million), to effect the release of just one container out of the 40 seized, it was gathered, was rebuffed by the officers.

Addressing reporters at the Apapa command of the Service while displaying the dollars yesterday, its Comptroller-General, Col. Hameed Ali (retd), said NCS has also impounded two helicopters that can be used for nefarious activities.

One of the helicopters with registration number SN-BLI, the Customs helmsman said, was intended for export, and was concealed in container number PONU7789246, while the second helicopter, a Cessna 182A, was imported into the country from the United States of America for unknown assignment.

Ali said the first helicopter was falsely declared as 388 bags of cashew nuts, while the second was concealed in container number MRKU 4457663 before they were intercepted by some vigilant and patriotic officers of the command.

Investigation, the CGC said, was ongoing to fish out the owners of the two helicopters. He said three suspects with some Customs officers that were involved in the clearance of some of the containers laden with Tramadol drugs from the port have been arrested.

